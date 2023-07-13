New Suit - Fraudulent Conduct

Stability AI and Mohammad Amad Mostaque, the company’s chief executive officer, were sued Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged fraud. The court action was filed by Paul Hastings on behalf of Cyrus Hodes, a co-founder of Stability AI. The complaint accuses Mostaque of failing to disclose his plans to develop a text-to-image generator or information about engagement with venture capital partners while negotiating Hodes’ sell-back of company shares. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03481, Hodes v. Mostaque et al.

AI & Automation

July 13, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Cyrus Hodes

Plaintiffs

Paul Hastings

defendants

Stability AI Inc.

Stability AI Ltd.

Mohammad Amad Mostaque

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct