Stability AI and Mohammad Amad Mostaque, the company’s chief executive officer, were sued Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged fraud. The court action was filed by Paul Hastings on behalf of Cyrus Hodes, a co-founder of Stability AI. The complaint accuses Mostaque of failing to disclose his plans to develop a text-to-image generator or information about engagement with venture capital partners while negotiating Hodes’ sell-back of company shares. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03481, Hodes v. Mostaque et al.
AI & Automation
July 13, 2023, 1:56 PM