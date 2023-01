News From Law.com

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed an overhaul of the state's law governing wrongful death lawsuits, expanding the scope of such causes of action and widening the paths to recovery of damages. Hochul vetoed the bill, citing what she said were unintended consequences and a lack of proper focus by lawmakers. The bill had passed with overwhelming majorities in both houses of the legislature.

New York

January 31, 2023, 11:00 AM