News From Law.com

New York's strengthened "red flag" law has been working, and the attorney general's fiscal 2023 budget will be infused with an additional $4.6 million to support state police in making requests to remove guns from people who have been deemed too dangerous to possess or buy firearms, Gov. Kathy Hochul and AG Letitia James told reporters in Albany on Monday.

New York

October 24, 2022, 5:58 PM