Hochul Signs Bill Adding 20 NY Judges, But Vetoes 3 Other Bi...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law on Dec. 22 a bill adding 20 judges throughout the Empire State. But she declined to sign into law a bill that had asked to lift the the century-old requirement that attorneys either live in or have an office in New York to practice in-state and another that would have required that out-of-state companies with a presence in the Empire State consent to general personal jurisdiction on matters that arise outside of the state's borders.

December 26, 2023, 1:33 PM

