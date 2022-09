News From Law.com

A Western New York trial court judge will be elevated to fill a state appellate judge seat, making him the first Native American to serve at that level. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the history-making appointment of state Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour on Thursday. Hochul said she appointed Montour to the Appellate Division's Fourth Judicial Department, which is led by Presiding Justice Gerald Whalen.

New York

September 29, 2022, 5:09 PM