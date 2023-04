Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Ryan W. Hearne on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against US Consulting Group to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson on behalf of Hobby Lobby, seeks indemnification based on the defendant's alleged failure to pay subcontractors for waste disposal and recycling services. The case is 5:23-cv-00340, Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. v. US Consulting Group.

Business Services

April 24, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Plaintiffs

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

defendants

US Consulting Group

defendant counsels

Brown & Gould PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract