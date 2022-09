New Suit - Contract

Dykema Gossett filed a lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Hobby Lobby Stores. The suit, over a leasing dispute, targets GPR Investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12077, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. v. GPR Investments, L.L.C.

Real Estate

September 02, 2022, 12:39 PM