Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tactical Public Safety to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Butler Curwood PLC on behalf of a former high ranking employee who claims he is owed approximately $240,000 in commission. The case is 3:22-cv-00683, Hobbs v. Public Safety, LLC.

Business Services

October 25, 2022, 1:03 PM