New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher and Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson Trial Lawyers filed a consumer class action on Aug. 7 in Kentucky Western District Court against Genesys Technology NV, owner and operator of online casino website jumbabet.com. The suit contends that the defendant's website constitutes gambling under Kentucky's 'recovery of money lost at gambling' law and seeks an order requiring the defendant to cease its operations and/or award the recovery of all lost monies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00413, Hobbs v. Genesys Technology N.V.

Internet & Social Media

August 09, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Hobbs

Plaintiffs

Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson Trial Lawyers, PLLC

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Genesys Technology N.V.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct