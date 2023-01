Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for damage claims arising from the East Troublesome Fire of 2020, was filed by Merlin Law Group on behalf of Hobbs Cathy and James Hobbs. The case is 1:23-cv-00106, Hobbs et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.