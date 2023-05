New Suit - Consumer

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, and other defendants were sued Monday in California Central District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court action was brought by Hammoud Law on behalf of Eddie Hobbs and Lynn Hobbs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00776, Hobbs et al v. Progressive Management Systems et al.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Eddie Hobbs

Lynn Hobbs

Hammoud Law PC

defendants

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Loma Linda University Health

Progressive Management Systems

Providence Health

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws