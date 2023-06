Removed To Federal Court

Citibank on Friday removed a lawsuit to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of William E. Kennedy on behalf of Tuong Hoang, contends that the defendant failed to protect Hoang from wire transfer fraud. The defendant is represented by Wolfe & Wyman. The case is 5:23-cv-03270, Hoang v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Tuong Hoang

defendants

Citibank, N.A

defendant counsels

Wolfe Wyman

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations