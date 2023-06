Who Got The Work

Nicholas M. Donzuso of Wood Smith Henning & Berman has entered an appearance for Lansing Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed May 3 in New Jersey District Court by Tabakin Wolfe LLP on behalf of Sonny Hoang and Nhu Lam. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-02445, Hoang et al v. Riley et al.

New Jersey

June 17, 2023, 9:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Nhu Lam

Sonny Hoang

Plaintiffs

Tabakin Wolfe LLP

defendants

Isaiah J Riley

Lansing Inc

Ronald J Lippincott

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

Raymond F. Danielewicz

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision