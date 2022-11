Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilkins Gire PLLC removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Texas Southern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Hadi Law Firm on behalf of Dam Thi Hoang and Giao Nam Hoang. The case is 4:22-cv-04082, Hoang et al v. Allstate Fire And Casualty Insurance.