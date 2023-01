News From Law.com

Florida's rental crisis is not getting any better with a lot of short-term vacation rentals and HOA restrictions that prevent homeowners from renting their units. That's according to Florida Atlantic University researcher Ken Johnson, an economist in FAU's College of Business who believes short-term rentals, such as the ones listed on Airbnb, are keeping units out of an already scarce housing stock.

Real Estate

January 09, 2023, 2:39 PM