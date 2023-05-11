Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Min Mitchell, Radio Free Asia (RFA) and Nadia Tsao to the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint was filed by Kiyonga & Soltis on behalf of a Radio Free Asia journalist who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for protesting against an RFA board members compromised interests in dismantling the news services Hong Kong-based operations. The case is 1:23-cv-01336, Ho v. Radio Free Asia et al.

Government

May 11, 2023, 7:53 AM

Plaintiffs

King Man Ho

defendants

Min Mitchell

Nadia Tsao

Radio Free Asia

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract