Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Min Mitchell, Radio Free Asia (RFA) and Nadia Tsao to the District of Columbia District Court. The complaint was filed by Kiyonga & Soltis on behalf of a Radio Free Asia journalist who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for protesting against an RFA board members compromised interests in dismantling the news services Hong Kong-based operations. The case is 1:23-cv-01336, Ho v. Radio Free Asia et al.
Government
May 11, 2023, 7:53 AM