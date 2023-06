Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to New Jersey District Court. The suit, pertaining to underinsured motorist benefits, was filed by Icaza, Burgess and Grossman on behalf of Lena Ho. The case is 2:23-cv-03234, Ho v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Lena Ho

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo, PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute