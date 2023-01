Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fulton Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Strasser & Associates on behalf of HN International Group Inc., claims Fulton Bank is attempting to collect on a small business loan despite the pending status of a loan forgiveness application. The case is 2:23-cv-00434, Hn International Group, Inc. v. Fulton Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 7:05 PM