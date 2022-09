New Suit - Contract

Womble Bond Dickinson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of HLI Solutions Inc. and Litecontrol Corp. The complaint targets Lighting Associates Inc. over the defendant's purported termination of an exclusive distribution agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-03230, HLI Solutions Inc et al v. Lighting Associates Inc.

South Carolina

September 24, 2022, 8:59 PM