Who Got The Work

Donald J. Camerson II and James Wylie Crowder IV of Bressler, Amery & Ross have stepped in to defend 3M in a pending product liability lawsuit related to the release of per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS). The suit, filed June 30 in New Jersey District Court by The Levensten Law Firm, seeks to hold 3M liable for plaintiff's exposure to PFAS contaminated drinking water. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:22-cv-04372, Hlavka v. 3M Company.