Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Airbnb and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brandon J. Broderick LLC on behalf of Steven Hlad and Teresa Hlad. The case is 3:23-cv-00785, Hlad et al v. Hirsch et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 12, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Steven Hlad

Teresa Hlad

Plaintiffs

Brandon J. Broderick, LLC

defendants

Airbnb

ABC Co. 1-10

John Doe 1-10

Sarah Hirsch

XYZ Corporations 1-10

Yoel Hirsch

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims