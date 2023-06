New Suit - Contract

Dollar General was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court case, seeking to recover nearly $150,000 for alleged violations of a lease agreement, was filed by the K&L Law Group on behalf of H&L Holdings Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01012, H&L Holdings Group, LLC v. Dollar General Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

H&L Holdings Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

K And L Law Group PC

defendants

Dolgencorp, LLC

Dollar General Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract