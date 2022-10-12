Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clausen Miller and Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of kitchen equipment manufacturer and supplier H&K International Inc., seeks a declaration that H&K is not liable for damages and lost profits or third party mistakes resulting from an underlying fire damage claim. The case is 3:22-cv-02278, H&K International, Inc. v. F&M Installations Corp. et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 7:56 AM