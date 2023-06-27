Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Downs Rachlin Martin on Monday removed a lawsuit against Johnson Controls Inc., doing business as Tyco Fire Products, and Lubrizol Corporation to Vermont District Court. The complaint, over water damage arising from an allegedly defective resin created sprinkler system, was filed by Gravel & Shea on behalf of HK Central Block Limited Partnership. The case is 2:23-cv-00160, HK Central Block Limited Partnership v. Lubrizol Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 27, 2023, 5:56 AM

Plaintiffs

HK Central Block Limited Partnership

Plaintiffs

Gravel & Shea PC

defendants

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

defendant counsels

Downs Rachlin Martin

Sheehey Furlong Behm

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product