New Suit

McDermott Will & Emery filed a lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court challenging a federal government ruling concerning health insurance companies' handling of copay assistance programs for patients seeking medications for severe illnesses. The case, brought on behalf of the HIV and Hepatitis Policy Institute and other advocacy groups, asserts that the Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2021 allows insurers and pharmacies to collect payments from both the patient and manufacturer, maximizing profits while depriving patients of savings or leaving them without medications. The case is 1:22-cv-02604, HIV and Hepatitis Policy Institute et al v. United States Department of Health And Human Services et al.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 12:22 PM