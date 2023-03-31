Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Booth LLP on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance, a slew of transportation companies and certain individuals to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Evangeline Fisher Grossman Law on behalf of Alex Hitz, a celebrity chef known for his Beverly Hills Kitchen food product line. The suit alleges that the defendants ‘severely’ damaged Hitz’ personal belongings, including furniture and family heirlooms, during shipping. The case is 2:23-cv-02391, Hitz v. Scottsdale Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Hitz

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

YRC Inc.

David Moyal

Let's Move It Inc

Number 1 Moving

Scottsdale Indemnity Company

Tforce Freight, Inc.

Tom Franck

USF Redda Way, Inc.

defendant counsels

Booth LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract