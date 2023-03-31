Counsel at Booth LLP on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance, a slew of transportation companies and certain individuals to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Evangeline Fisher Grossman Law on behalf of Alex Hitz, a celebrity chef known for his Beverly Hills Kitchen food product line. The suit alleges that the defendants ‘severely’ damaged Hitz’ personal belongings, including furniture and family heirlooms, during shipping. The case is 2:23-cv-02391, Hitz v. Scottsdale Indemnity Company et al.
Insurance
March 31, 2023, 9:36 AM