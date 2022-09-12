Who Got The Work

Neil McNabnay of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Perry Ellis Menswear in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 28 in Texas Western District Court by The Mort Law Firm on behalf of Hitel Technologies LLC, asserts a single patent related to searching and navigating various categories of items online while using keywords. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-00821, Hitel Technologies LLC v. Perry Ellis Menswear, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 4:54 AM