Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against General Electric, Huntington Bancshares and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over a delinquent land tax certificate, was filed by Geauga County prosecutor James R. Flaiz on behalf of Geauga County, Ohio treasurer Christopher P. Hitchcock. The case is 1:22-cv-02100, Hitchcock v. Brody et al.