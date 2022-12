Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Margolis Edelstein on Thursday removed a lawsuit against The Frick Pittsburgh to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Sharon L. Wigle on behalf of James E. Hitch. The case is 2:22-cv-01801, Hitch v. The Frick Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania

December 17, 2022, 3:21 PM