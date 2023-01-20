New Suit - Contract

Paul Hastings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Hitachi Construction Machinery. The complaint pursues claims against Woodrow D. Weld and Weld Holdco LLC, which own 66 2/3% of Acme Business Holdco (ABH), a business focused on wholesale rental of construction equipment. The lawsuit seeks $385 million from the defendants after ABH defaulted on its loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00490, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. v. Weld Holdco, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 20, 2023, 9:55 AM