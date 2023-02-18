New Suit - Contract

Paul Hastings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Hitachi Construction Machinery. The suit, targeting Acme Lift Company and other defendants, seeks to recover $385 million that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting on their loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01396, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. v. Acme Business Holdco, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 18, 2023, 11:39 AM