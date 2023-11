News From Law.com

A historic theater is fighting a plan for Georgia's second-largest city to build a new courthouse, saying the new tower could harm the theater's building and programming. The Springer Opera House is collecting signatures on a petition asking the consolidated city-county government of Columbus to rethink its plan for a courthouse seven or eight stories tall and directly across the street from the 1871 building.

Georgia

November 27, 2023, 3:08 PM

