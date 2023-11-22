Historic Blues Album Aided by Baker Botts Pro Bono Work Gets...

News From Law.com

Years of pro bono work by Baker Botts lawyers secured the donation of blues and folklore archives compiled by the late folklorist Robert "Mack" McCormick of Houston to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. In a significant recognition of the value of the collection, a Smithsonian Folkways Recordings album that samples McCormick's archive has been nominated for two Grammy awards.Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, the first collection of music from the archives, is vying for Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes. It was released earlier this year.

November 22, 2023, 11:11 AM

