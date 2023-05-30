Historic Acquittal in Louisiana Fuels Fight to Review Jim Cr...

News From Law.com

Evangelisto Ramos walked out of a New Orleans courthouse and away from a life sentence accompanying a 10-2 jury conviction, thanks in large part to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision bearing his name. Ramos v. Louisiana outlawed nonunanimous jury convictions as unconstitutional, with justices on the 6-3 majority acknowledging the practice as a vestige of racism from the era of "Jim Crow" laws enforcing racial segregation. The 2020 ruling meant a new trial for Ramos, who was acquitted in March.

Louisiana

May 30, 2023, 1:48 PM

nature of claim: /