New Suit

Hiscox Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hudson Excess Insurance on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Goldberg Segalla, seeks indemnification for legal costs incurred in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09796, Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. v. Hudson Excess Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 7:30 PM