New Suit

Hiscox filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against real estate appraisers Integra Realty Resources, Realty Valuation Advisors and Raymond Veal on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, seeks a declaration that Hiscox has no duty to indemnify the defendants for attorneys' fees incurred in connection with an IRS investigation into the defendants' 2016 tax year filings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01205, Hiscox Inc. v. Integra Realty Resources Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Hiscox Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Integra Realty Resources Inc

Raymond Veal

Realty Valuation Advisors Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute