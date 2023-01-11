His Efforts Have Almost Uniformly Failed: No Reciprocal Admi...

News From Law.com

A judge has dismissed a suit seeking an easier path for out-of-state lawyers who want to practice in federal courts in Delaware and New Jersey. A group called Lawyers for Reciprocal Admission sought the right for attorneys to practice in states that lack reciprocity with the state where they are barred. But U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh dismissed the case for the same reasons expressed in his 2015 ruling dismissing a similar suit filed by the same lawyer.

Delaware

January 11, 2023, 12:23 PM