New Suit - Copyright

Advanced Micro Devices, Picture This Productions and British Airways were hit with a copyright infringement and trade secret lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Kibler Fowler & Cave on behalf of Zypre Inc. and film writer and producer Jonah Hirsch, centers on Hirsch's virtual reality production 'First,' a recreation of the Wright Brothers' groundbreaking 1903 flight of the first successfully operated airplane. The suit targets the defendants over their project 'Fly,' a VR recreation of the first flight of the Concorde, which allegedly misappropriates the plaintiffs' intellectual property, derived from a pitch Hirsch made to British Airways seven years ago. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07123, Hirsch et al v. Picture This Productions Limited et al.

Technology

September 30, 2022, 8:55 PM