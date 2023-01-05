Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Thursday removed an insurance class action against American Family Mutual Insurance to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Butsch Roberts & Associates and the Winters Law Group on behalf of Missouri policyholders who challenge how the defendant calculates its payments for structural damage loss. The complaint contends that American Family estimates repair and replacement costs first, then subtracts the estimated depreciation in violation of its own contractual obligations. 2:23-cv-04005, Hirsch et al v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 8:17 PM