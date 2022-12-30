Hiring-Software Company Expanding Globally Taps Former Apple...

News From Law.com

Greenhouse, a decade-old hiring-software company that has raised more than $110 million in funding, has hired former Apple and Broadcom attorney Jung-Hyu McCann as its first chief legal officer. McCann started her legal career at Shearman & Sterling. She then moved in-house, becoming a senior manager at Apple, an associate general counsel at Broadcom and then chief legal officer of Druva, a data-protection company valued at $2 billion in its latest funding round.

Technology

December 30, 2022, 6:30 AM