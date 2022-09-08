Hiring Pauses, Stealth Layoffs at Top 50 Law Firms Signal In...

News From Law.com

Top law firms are beginning to show signs of austerity following the frenzied lateral hiring market in corporate practices in 2021. Multiple firms in the Am Law 50 have reportedly begun to take measures aimed at managing their attorney ranks. Austerity measures in the Am Law 50 come as the world's most profitable and competitive law firms face headwinds from inflated associate compensation and pressures to keep rates low for clients, according to industry observers interviewed in recent weeks.

September 08, 2022, 5:00 AM