New Suit - Employment

Kinder Morgan, a Texas-based energy infrastructure company, was sued on Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully suspended after seeking medical leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03042, Hires v. Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Energy

August 08, 2023, 1:58 PM

