Dan Haley is the general counsel of Guild, a learning and networking platform with a $4.4 billion valuation. He joined last month from Sprinklr where he served as general counsel for 3 1/2 years. Prior to Sprinklr, he spent almost six years at Athenahealth, serving in various legal leadership roles.

June 06, 2023, 11:10 AM

