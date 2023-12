News From Law.com

Jon Mothner is the chief legal and risk officer at Synchrony Financial. Before Synchrony, he served in various legal roles at GE Capital, joining in 2005 as chief litigation counsel and chief compliance officer. He rose to general counsel in 2009; and took the top legal role at Synchrony Financial, a spinoff of GE, in 2014.

December 28, 2023, 4:00 AM

