Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe on Friday removed a property damage lawsuit against Lowe's and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from the allegedly faulty installation of a dishwasher, which resulted in black mold, was filed by the Cardone Law Firm on behalf of Ashley Hipp and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-03150, Hipp et al v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Hipp

Brandon Hipp

Charles Hipp

Dawson Hipp

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

ABC Insurance Company

B.S.S. Window Treatments

defendant counsels

Taylor Wellons Politz Duhe

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims