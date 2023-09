News From Law.com

When police arrested Nevada rapper Kenjuan McDaniel on a murder charge in August 2023, they cited a music video he posted on YouTube that they say includes details of a 2021 killing that had not been made public. McDaniel, who uses the social media handle TheBiggestFinn4800, had previously been considered a person of interest in the case.

California

September 29, 2023, 2:14 PM

nature of claim: /