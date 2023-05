Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hyundai Motor America to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Consumer Law Advocates on behalf of Kim L. Hinton, who claims that a design defect allowed unknown individuals to activate the engine of her 2017 Hyundai Elantra without a key and to steal the vehicle. The case is 4:23-cv-00683, Hinton v. Hyundai Motor America, Corp.

Automotive

May 24, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim L. Hinton

Plaintiffs

Consumer Law Advocates

defendants

Hyundai Motor America, Corp.

defendant counsels

Sandberg Phoenix Pc - Clayton

Sandberg Phoenix Pc - St. Louis

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects