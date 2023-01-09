Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Monday removed a wage-and-hour action against Big Indie Pictures, Big Indie Daisy Jones Inc., Declan J. Baldwin and Karl Hartman to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Harris & Ruble on behalf of crewmembers employed on the TV series 'Daisy Jones & The Six,' alleges one cause of action under California's Private Attorneys General Act . The case is 2:23-cv-00129, Hinton v. Big Indie Pictures, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 09, 2023, 6:58 PM