Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan & Akins on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against American Airlines to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was racially discriminated against by a gate agent for American Airlines. The case is 3:23-cv-00271, Hinton v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 30, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Azareia Kantreyale Hinton

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

U.S. Airways, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel