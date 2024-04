News From Law.com

Hinshaw & Culbertson, with a significant Chicago combination and growth in existing offices, saw revenue climb last year by nearly 12%, to north of $218 million. Profits per partner also skyrocketed more than 34%, as retirements and the progression of some lateral partners through a contract stage had some effect on PEP, said firm chair Peter Sullivan. In all, the equity tier declined by 10.7% to about 72 partners.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 15, 2024, 2:00 PM

nature of claim: /